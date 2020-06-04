SAPD: 2 arrested after peaceful protest downtown, no reports of violence or damage

SAN ANTONIO – A protest in downtown on Wednesday ended peacefully with no violence or destruction, San Antonio police said.

SAPD said there have been no reports of damage to businesses, but there were two arrests after curfew.

Andre Hogan, 27, was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession near the intersection of North Alamo and Travis Streets, according to SAPD.

His arrest came after police received information about a person, possibly armed with a gun, saying they wanted to kill officers.

Hogan was seen walking in the middle of the street after the 9 p.m. curfew, police said. He was arrested and found with a handgun and ecstasy, officers said.

Payton Kirkham, 24, who was with Hogan, was also arrested and charged for possession and violation of city ordinance, police say. She was also wanted on a warrant.

For the fifth consecutive day, protesters took to the streets of downtown protesting racial inequality and the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"No trouble tonight, whatsoever,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. “It was a very relaxed atmosphere.”