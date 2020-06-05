Six Flags Fiesta Texas hiring for hundreds of positions

SAN ANTONIO – After announcing a reopening date amid the coronavirus pandemic, Six Flags Fiesta Texas is seeking to hire hundreds of employees.

Fiesta Texas said Friday it is hiring for positions in park services, admissions, food service, rider operations, games, lifeguard and more as it prepares to reopen on June 19, according to a news release.

The release states the company offers paid training, retail discounts, free admission for friends and family and other employee events.

Applicants must be at least 15 years old and will be interviewed virtually. People can apply at sixflags.com/jobs after selecting “Fiesta Texas.”

Six Flags Fiesta Texas to reopen on June 19

The amusement park will reopen at a reduced level from June 19-21 to members and season pass holders. It will gradually increase attendance to all guests on June 22.

The White Water Bay is scheduled to reopen on June 20.

Employees, as well as guests, will be required to wear face masks and will be screened by thermal imaging prior to entry.

“Not only is Fiesta Texas a fun place to work, but plenty of thrills await for the remainder of the year, including Fight Fest and Holiday in the Park events later this season,” the release states.

Six Flags announces facemasks will be required for guests, employees once parks reopen