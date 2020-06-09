Motorcyclist, 20, in critical condition after crash in northwest San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash on the city’s Northwest Side, police said.

Police said witnesses reported seeing the motorcyclist going north on Tezel Road and running a red light on Monday evening. He was then struck by a vehicle carrying a family going west on Braun Road, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. The driver in the vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

No one else was injured in the crash.