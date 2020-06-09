Triple digit heat expected this week, here’s how to keep your pets safe

SAN ANTONIO – Temperatures are soaring this week and it’s not just humans who are feeling it.

The Humane Society of the United States has some tips on how to keep your four-legged friends safe from the heat.

Here are some of those tips:

Never leave your pets in a parked car, not even for a minute or with the car running and air conditioner on. On just an 85-degree day the temperature inside a car even with windows slightly open can reach 102 degrees within 10 minutes.

Watch the humidity. This is just as important as the temperature outside. According to the Humane Society, if the humidity is too high, pets are unable to cool themselves and their temperature will skyrocket. FYI, dog’s temperatures should not reach 104 degrees.

Limit exercise on hot days. Only take them out in the early morning or evening hours if possible.

Be extra careful with pets with white-colored ears, they are more susceptible to skin cancer and short-nosed pets usually have difficulty breathing.

Be aware of asphalt it gets very hot and can burn your pet’s paws.

As always, provide ample shade and water. A doghouse does not provide relief from the heat, in fact, according to the Humane Society, it makes it worse. Have a kiddie pool for them to play in to cool off.

Watch for signs of heatstroke. Those signs include heavy panting, glazed eyes, a rapid heartbeat, difficult breathing, lethargy, fever, dizziness, profuse salivation, a deep red or purple tongue, a lack of coordination and seizures.

