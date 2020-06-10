Boerne city manager gearing up for last day this week after 40 years of service

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne’s city manager is gearing up for his final day on the job this week after decades of service to his community.

After 40 years, Ron Bowman attended his last city meeting on Tuesday.

Bowman started out as an administrative assistant for the city in 1980 when the population was just over 2,200 people.

The population of Boerne is now more than 18,000 people.

When Bowman started his job in the '80s, he thought he'd be around for about three years before moving on to other things, but life had other plans.

"It's where I live. I wanted my home to be as good as it could be. We always tried to do things that were for the greater good of the community," Bowman said Thursday.

He said the city has grown from about 40 staff members to more than 200, including fire and police departments.

Bowman’s replacement, Ben Thatcher -- who is from Southlake, Texas -- starts on Monday.