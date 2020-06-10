Dave & Buster’s reopens 1 of 2 San Antonio locations

SAN ANTONIO – Dave & Buster’s reopened its Balcones Heights location Wednesday with new safety protocols.

According to the company’s website, the entertainment and restaurant venue has taken measures to comply with local and state health guidelines, including limiting the number of guests allowed.

Following is a list of the safety protocols:

Multiple hand sanitizer stations

Disinfectant wipes available to wipe down games and tables

Dedicated staff to sanitize tables and games regularly

Limit the number of guests allowed for social distancing

Staff wearing masks and gloves

Employee health/temperature check prior to starting shifts

Masks and gloves available for guests

Tables at least 6 feet apart for social distancing

Suspended use of some games for social distancing

1-time use disposable menus

As a token of appreciation to front line workers of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dave & Buster’s is offering a $10 Power Card to those who present a valid badge or ID.

While the Balcones Heights location is now open, there is no word when the venue at the Shops at Rivercenter downtown will reopen.

Locations in Corpus Christi, McAllen, Austin, Arlington, Dallas and Euless are now open.

