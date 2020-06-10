Dave & Buster’s reopens 1 of 2 San Antonio locations
Balcones Heights location opens Wednesday with new safety protocols, offer for front line COVID-19 responders
SAN ANTONIO – Dave & Buster’s reopened its Balcones Heights location Wednesday with new safety protocols.
According to the company’s website, the entertainment and restaurant venue has taken measures to comply with local and state health guidelines, including limiting the number of guests allowed.
Following is a list of the safety protocols:
- Multiple hand sanitizer stations
- Disinfectant wipes available to wipe down games and tables
- Dedicated staff to sanitize tables and games regularly
- Limit the number of guests allowed for social distancing
- Staff wearing masks and gloves
- Employee health/temperature check prior to starting shifts
- Masks and gloves available for guests
- Tables at least 6 feet apart for social distancing
- Suspended use of some games for social distancing
- 1-time use disposable menus
As a token of appreciation to front line workers of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dave & Buster’s is offering a $10 Power Card to those who present a valid badge or ID.
While the Balcones Heights location is now open, there is no word when the venue at the Shops at Rivercenter downtown will reopen.
Locations in Corpus Christi, McAllen, Austin, Arlington, Dallas and Euless are now open.
Related Stories:
Main Event reopening Texas locations, including San Antonio
Grab your clubs! Topgolf is reopening
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.