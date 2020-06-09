Main Event reopening Texas locations, including San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Main Event is reopening all locations throughout Texas, including San Antonio, starting Thursday, June 11.

Phase III reopening guidelines dictate that the entertainment venue can only operate at 50% capacity until social distancing guidelines are relaxed further.

Main Event is implementing a “Play Smart, Play Safe” plan that includes a clean team that will be solely dedicated to cleaning the venue from top to bottom throughout the day, according to a press release.

Staff will be required to wear masks and will receive temperature checks prior to every shift.

There will also be markers placed 6 feet apart throughout the building to promote social distancing and sanitization stations placed throughout the center.

“Every piece of equipment will be cleaned between uses and we are now implementing contactless pay for everyone,” said a spokesperson for Main Event.

Gloves will also be provided for any guest who would like to use them, according to a press release.