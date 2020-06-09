Schlitterbahn sets reopening date for New Braunfels, Galveston parks

SAN ANTONIO – The “hottest, coolest time in Texas" has set a reopening date following coronavirus-forced closures.

Schlitterbahn will reopen its New Braunfels and Galveston parks on Saturday to season pass holders. The park will open in phases, and its website does not state when parks will open to the public.

Season pass holders can begin making reservations on Thursday.

“We want you to have the Hottest, Coolest Time at Schlitterbahn Waterparks and feel safe when visiting, so we developed an extensive COVID-19 reopening plan – new processes and enhanced procedures throughout the parks to help reduce the spread of germs,” its website states.

As Texas businesses reopen, COVID-19 case totals are rising. The state says hot spots like prisons and meatpacking plants are key factors.

Masks will be required for guests when they arrive at the park and in designated areas, its website states. Employees will be required to wear masks at all times.

Additional precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 include health screenings and temperature checks for all guests and employees, and additional handwashing and sanitation stations.

Pre-entry health assessments must be completed at least 24 hours prior to arrival.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas to reopen on June 19

Reservations will be required for all guests and can be made here.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowed water parks to reopen on May 29. Both indoor and outdoor waterparks can operate at 50% capacity, as allowed in Abbott’s Phase 3 of reopening Texas.