UTSA releases renderings for $90 million downtown expansion near San Pedro Creek

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio revealed renderings Wednesday for the new School of Data Science and National Security Collaboration Center at the downtown campus.

These two initiatives, an integral part of UTSA’s Campus Master Plan, will be housed in the same building which is being designed by Whiting-Turner | Jacobs | Overland.

The $90 million facility is slated to open in 2022 on a property that abuts the San Pedro Creek project just east of the existing Downtown Campus footprint, according to a press release.

“The School of Data Science will be the first of its kind in Texas and, combined with the power of the National Security Collaboration Center, will be a formidable leader in addressing national security challenges,” said UTSA President Taylor Eighmy.

There will be 138,000 square feet of classroom, laboratory and research space in the new facility which will be home to UTSA’s departments of Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Statistics and Data Sciences, Information Systems and Cyber Security, and the UTSA Open Cloud Institute.

The new facility will also include 80,000 square feet of innovation space, laboratories and research facilities for the National Security Collaboration Center, according to the press release.

“Partnering with our city’s high-tech leaders, this project will set UTSA and San Antonio apart as pioneers in data science and cybersecurity while providing innovative solutions for government and industry,” said Eighmy, who also thanked Graham Weston for a $15 million donation that allowed the project to move forward.

Weston is a billionaire who was raised near San Antonio and joined Rackspace as CEO in 1998 before stepping down in 2006, according to Forbes.

The College of Architecture, Construction and Planning, College for Health, Community and Policy, and the College of Education and Human Development are all a part of the UTSA Downtown Campus.