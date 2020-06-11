‘You can be the judge’ during first virtual event by Philanthropitch

SAN ANTONIO – Instead of its annual live event that attracted several hundred nonprofit supporters, this year by going virtual, seven finalists selected by Philanthropitch will have a much larger audience.

“Our finalists can have exposure to people across the country,” said Philanthropitch co-founder Lisa Graham.

By bridging the gap the past three years between deserving nonprofits and generous philanthropic organizations, Graham said Philanthropitch has annually awarded $100,000 shared by the finalists.

Each nonprofit can make their individual pitches online to not only corporate donors, but also the public.

"You can be the judge," Graham said, by learning why their innovative solutions to problems in their community deserve support.

She said the public can vote several times, beginning with a $25 donation, and then make added contributions.

“The audience gets to provide funding, the judges provide funding and we have local companies and corporate supporters who give large checks as well,” Graham said.

Yet none of the nonprofits leave empty-handed, she said.

"Everyone gets to walk away with something to go towards their business plan and to help and their mission," Graham said.

Voting ends noon Sunday ahead of the awards being announced at 7 p.m. Monday.

