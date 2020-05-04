KSAT Community hosts ‘Giving Tuesday’ to support 34 local nonprofits
SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.
Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.
If you would like to support these nonprofits, click on the nonprofit’s name to see how you can help.
Down Syndrome Association of South Texas
Inspire Community Fine Art Center
Pay it Forward, Clean and Sober Living
Pink Warrior Angels Hill Country
SJRC Texas - St. Judes Ranch for Children
Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren
The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society
The San Antonio Cancer Council
Volunteer Services Council of the San Antonio State Hospital
If you are a nonprofit that is in need of support, click here to make a submission.
