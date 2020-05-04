KSAT Community hosts ‘Giving Tuesday’ to support 34 local nonprofits

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to support these nonprofits, click on the nonprofit’s name to see how you can help.

Any Baby Can

Child Advocates San Antonio

Circle of Arms

Daily Bread Ministries

DoSeum

Down Syndrome Association of South Texas

Family Service

Fin Addict Angler Foundation

Hope Hits Harder

Inspire Community Fine Art Center

Mitchell Lake Audubon Center

Pay it Forward, Clean and Sober Living

Pink Warrior Angels Hill Country

Prevent Blindness Texas

Restore Education

Roy Mass Youth Alternatives

SA Hope Center

San Antonio Threads

San Antonio Zoo

SJRC Texas - St. Judes Ranch for Children

Soldiers’ Angels

Taking Care of Home

TEAMability

Texas Diaper Bank

Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

The AM Project

The Ecumenical Center

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

The San Antonio Cancer Council

Transplants for Children

Volunteer Services Council of the San Antonio State Hospital

West Avenue Compassion

Wonders & Worries

If you are a nonprofit that is in need of support, click here to make a submission.

