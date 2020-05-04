KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: Texas Diaper Bank

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how the Texas Diaper Bank needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. To address the diaper gap and its impact on individuals in crisis.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. Provides diaper and diaper related product assistance. Period products to address period poverty, and adult diapers for elderly and adults with incontinence issues.

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

A. An influx of need within the San Antonio community, which has led to the depletion of stock in our warehouse.

Q. What type of donations do you need?

A. Diapers, baby wipes and adult diapers.

Q. Do you need volunteers?

A. We are always accepting volunteers through our website of scheduled events. Under “Get Involved."

Q. How can the community help?

A. Host diaper drives, visit our Amazon wishlist.

Website:

texasdiaperbank.org

Facebook page:

facebook.com/txdiaperbank

Address:

1803 Grandstand Drive, Suite 150, San Antonio, Texas 78238

