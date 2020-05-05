KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: Prospera Housing Community Services

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how Prospera House Community Services needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. Prospera Housing Community Services’ mission is to provide safe, high-quality affordable housing with support services to individuals and families in need across South Texas.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. At each affordable housing property, Prospera provides onsite Resident Services programming and assistance to residents and adjacent neighborhoods in need. Services include but are not limited to: financial literacy, after-school programming, scholastic tutoring, job readiness opportunities, health/wellness classes, GED and ESL classes, food pantry distribution, monthly community gatherings and seasonal events.

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

A. Prospera constituency are considered low-to extremely-low income. Many of Prospera residents who are hourly wage earners in the retail, food and hospitality, and service industries are seeing a drastic reduction in hours at work or are being laid off due to COVID-19. This creates greater economic uncertainty for those who are already experiencing economic instability. In addition to our working residents, some Prospera residents are seniors or people living with disabilities that are living on a fixed income.

Many of our residents depend on Prospera to help fulfill those basic needs (food, utility and rental assistance) while they continue to take care of themselves and maintain a roof over their heads at night. With the reduction of hours at work or being laid off, Prospera is finding more residents at the front doors of our onsite community learning centers asking for additional assistance.

At this time, Prospera continues helping residents with food assistance, utility assistance programs, and most importantly, keeping our residents housed in safe, high-quality housing. Unfortunately, Prospera does not have the reserves to provide rental and utility assistance for our residents. Eviction is not an option during this time of a pandemic crisis. Without intervention, our residents will become homeless.

Do you need volunteers?

A. Once the CDC recommendations allow us to gather again, we will accept volunteers and volunteer groups at our properties to assist with a variety of volunteer opportunities specific to each Prospera property.

Q. How can the community help?

A. At this time, to enforce social distancing, we would like the community to help by providing monetary donations to assist with helping residents with rental and utility assistance. Monetary donations of any amount can be made at prosperahcs.org/donate.

Once CDC recommendations allow us to gather again, we will accept in-kind donations for food assistance and programming assistance. For future in-kind donations, please contact externalrelations@prosperahcs.org.

Website:

prosperahcs.org

Facebook page:

facebook.com/prosperaHCS

Address:

3419 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, Texas 78217

Related:

Share your appreciation for our community: Send a frontline worker a virtual message

To see the full list of KSAT Community Giving Tuesday nonprofits featured, click here.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.