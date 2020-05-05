KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: Queening in MY Purpose

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how Queening in MY Purpose needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. “Every woman and girl achieving an extraordinary existence”

Q.I.M.P. enhances the dignity and quality of life using a repository of resources for the advancement of women and girls personally, professionally, financially, spiritually and physically. We will strengthen communities, eliminate barriers to opportunity, and help women and girls reach their full potential through the realization of their purpose.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. We donate our time and resources to the community by fundraising, mentoring/coaching, sponsoring families during the holidays, volunteering, and providing back to school supplies to children in need.

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

A. COVID-19 has impacted our organization because we’re unable to host development events for women and children that were planned, we can get out into the community like we were before and has truly put a damper on the women and youth girls that look forward to our meetings and events.

Do you need volunteers?

A. Not at this time.

What type of donations do you need?

A. Monetary, food, care packages of any kind that we can donate to families in need.

Website:

queeninginmypurpose.com

Facebook page:

facebook.com/QiMP2018

Address:

455 Irongate Ridge San Antonio, TX 78253

To see the full list of KSAT Community Giving Tuesday nonprofits featured, click here.

