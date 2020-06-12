Hertz is selling its cars below market value after bankruptcy announcement

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Hertz is selling off its fleet of cars after a slump in the rental car business caused the company to file for bankruptcy.

The company, which has been renting cars since 1918, filed for bankruptcy in May, according to CNN.

ABC13 in Houston crunched some numbers and found that the Hertz fleet is listed at an average discount of 12% or higher.

The no-haggle prices are listed on the company’s website here.

More than 1,700 vehicles are currently listed on Hertz car sales.