San Antonio mayor calls on City Council to adopt police union resolution in memo

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Ron Nirenberg released a memo calling on the City Council to adopt a resolution ahead of the next San Antonio Police Officers Association collective bargaining agreement.

The resolution would outline priorities for officer disciplinary procedures and a "healthier balance across our budget."

In the memo, Nirenberg called on the Public Safety Committee to review and finalize several policies for police.

He said he also wants the Community Health and Equity Committee to evaluate policing practices to promote race and gender equity while reviewing de-escalation measures.

Nirenberg also tapped intergovernmental relations to develop a legislative agenda involving public safety unions.