SAPD: Man arrested after ‘unknowingly’ firing gunshots near police officer’s home

SAN ANTONIO – One suspect has been arrested after he “unknowingly” fired gunshots near a San Antonio police officer’s home overnight, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday on the Northwest Side. Authorities have not released the home address or the name of the officer, due to safety precautions.

A couple was arguing in a vehicle when police said the woman driving the car unknowingly parked near the home of an SAPD officer. The pair told police they were unaware that an officer lived at the residence at the time, officials said.

The man exited the car with a handgun and fired it in anger, due to the argument he had with the woman, according to police.

The woman then drove off, leaving the suspect at the scene. However, she returned a short time later and picked him up nearby, police said.

Officials said the woman claimed the officer’s house was not targeted at the time of the incident.

Arrest warrants were obtained by officers and just after 3:30 a.m., David Ezquerra, 21, was arrested in connection to the incident. He is facing two counts of deadly conduct-firearm.

The investigation is still ongoing and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

