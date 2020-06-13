Suspected drunk driver sought for running over security guard in bar parking lot, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for several suspects they believe ran over a security guard after he tried to stop them from drunk driving.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar in the 8700 block of Wurzbach Road.

According to police, several women were intoxicated and acting belligerent at the bar when a security guard asked them to leave. When they got into their vehicle and tried to leave the scene, the group of women then crashed into a parked vehicle, police said.

Authorities tried to stop the woman at the wheel, but officials said she still pushed the gas and ran over the security guard.

Another security guard at the scene pulled his gun and fired shots, hitting one of the women in the vehicle, according to police. It’s unclear if the woman that was hit by the gunfire was the driver or a passenger.

The woman that was shot was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The security guard that was run over is also hospitalized, but stable, according to police.

The other suspects are still at large and the investigation is ongoing.

