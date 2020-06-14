Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy loses battle against COVID-19

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is in mourning after one of its deputies lost his battle against COVID-19.

Deputy Juan Menchaca, 70, was hospitalized for several weeks after coming into contact with the virus, according to officials. The sheriff’s office announced his passing Saturday, June 13.

Deputy Menchaca served for 14 years with the sheriff’s office and was assigned to the courts division.

His career in law enforcement began with the Nacogdoches Police department, where he previously served as a Texas parole officer for 18 years, according to the HCSO.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Menchaca will be terribly missed by all who knew him.

“Deputy Menchaca was a beloved member of our Harris County Sheriff’s Office family, and he will be terribly missed by all of us who had the honor of knowing him,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a statement. “I ask the entire community to lift up Deputy Menchaca, his wife, Melissa, and their entire family in their prayers. I also ask that we all honor him by continuing to do our part to stop the spread of this terrible virus.”

The deputy leaves behind his wife and seven children, according to the HCSO. He is the second sheriff’s office employee to succumb to COVID-19, officials said.

Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski died from the coronavirus May 6. Currently, there are 332 sheriff’s office employees that have tested positive for the virus so far.

Of those employees, 15 are hospitalized and 254 have recovered, the HCSO said.

