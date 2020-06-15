4-year-old girl dies in accidental drowning

SAN ANTONIO – A 4-year-girl has died after drowning in a pool at a home on the city’s Southeast Side, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred Sunday in the 10000 block of Divide Mount, not far from Loop 410 and Southton Road.

According to police, the girl had been playing in a shallow wading pool alongside the main pool at a family gathering. At some point, the girl made her way to the main pool.

One of the children alerted someone of the child unconscious on the bottom of the main pool.

Police said someone jumped in to the pool to retrieve her shortly before help was called.

Air-Life transported the child to a nearby hospital, where she was later was pronounced dead.

Police said no charges are expected to be filed.