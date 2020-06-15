Woman went to ex-boyfriend’s home, slashed him with knife in face, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is accused of cutting her ex-boyfriend in the face after entering his home unannounced, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Samantha Perez, 28, has been charged with burglary with the intent to commit assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident on Saturday, booking records show.

Deputies say the man was sleeping in his bedroom at his house and woke up to Perez, his ex-girlfriend, inside. He asked her what she was doing in the house, told her to leave and followed her as she left, deputies said.

While in the front yard, Perez grabbed what is believed to be a putty knife and slashed the man in the face, the affidavit states.

The man’s roommate woke up and saw him on the floor holding his face, which had a large amount of blood coming from it.

He told deputies he heard Perez say, “You’re faking it! You’re faking!" as she stood over his body, the affidavit states.

The roommate went into the house to call 911 as Perez allegedly fled.

The man and Perez have not been in a relationship for several months, according to the affidavit. Deputies said she may have gained access to the house through the backdoor that may have been unlocked.

She was arrested Sunday and her bail was set at $60,000.

Read also:

Game of beer pong ends abruptly after man shot in back, officials say

‘Impaired’ mother charged in infant’s death, SAPD says

11-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in living room, police say