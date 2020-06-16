Suspect arrested in San Marcos fatal hit-and-run, police say

SAN MARCOS – San Marcos police reported Tuesday that they have arrested a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that happened June 1.

SMPD credits the apprehension of Brenda Vasquez Hurtado, 41, to the volume of citizen tips related to the deadly crash.

Hurtado surrendered herself to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office Monday after Justice of the Peace Magie Moreno issued an arrest warrant. Hurtado was identified as the driver of a Ford Explorer Sport Trac that struck Dwight Garrett Thomas on Post Road on June 1.

Thomas died in medical care hours after the accident took place.

The vehicle in question was registered to Hurtado’s sister.

Hurtado has been charged with accident involving death, a second-degree felony. Her bond has been set at $100,000.

The SMPD Collision Investigation Team is still investigating this case. Anyone with any information about the driver or vehicle is asked to contact Sergeant Sam Myers at 512–753–2182.