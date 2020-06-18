Teenage driver in critical condition after crash east of downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONO – A teen is in critical condition, and three others are in the hospital after a crash east of downtown, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened Wednesday evening near the intersection of Hackberry and Indiana streets.

Police said a driver in a white vehicle was heading south on Hackberry, while a driver in a black vehicle was heading north. The two crashed when the driver in the black vehicle tried to turn on Indiana Street.

A 27-year-old female driver and a 1-year-old in the black car were both taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK.

The 17-year-old male driver of the white car and his 14-year-old male passenger were also hospitalized.

There is no word on any charges.