SAPD: Woman arrested after officers overhear her say she shot man

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested late Thursday after San Antonio police say she shot a man in the ankle and later told people about it.

Petra Garza, 42, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm following the incident around 6 p.m. near the intersection of SW 39th and Jesse Street, booking records show.

SAPD said officers were flagged down for a man possibly shot in the ankle. Officers found the man, 28, in the backyard of his home with a gunshot wound.

He told police the suspect’s name and address before he was transported to University Hospital.

Officers went to that home and saw Garza in the front yard talking to men who also lived there, police said.

As officers approached Garza, she could be overheard telling the men that she shot someone, according to SAPD.

She ran into the house when she saw officers approaching, but was arrested without incident.

Her bond was set at $175,000, booking records show.

Read also:

Man suspected of shooting 8 victims at REBAR arrested in Florida, police say

51-year-old woman accidentally shot by husband while he was cleaning his gun, police say