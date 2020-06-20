Man sentenced to 8 years in prison in 2018 Bar America shooting

SAN ANTONIO – When Jeremy Sanchez, 25, was sentenced to eight years in prison Friday, State District Judge Ron Rangel ventured into what is expected to eventually become normal legal territory.

Due to the Covid-19 protocol in the Cadena-Reeves Justice Center, the sentencing hearing was what’s being called a “Hybrid procedure,” conducted partially in court but with witnesses testifying remotely.

The decision to proceed in that manner was made when the courtroom across the hall was closed due to coronavirus concerns.

”You always know to expect the unexpected in the middle of a trial or in the middle of a hearing,” Rangel said as the hearing got underway. ”We are essentially creating the rules every single day. Every time we come to court we are trying to figure out how to use the law in a way that complies with our new societal circumstances.”

Sanchez shot and seriously wounded two patrons of Bar America on the night of February 24th, 2018, after being ordered to leave the bar.

