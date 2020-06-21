382 more COVID-19 cases reported in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The total number of COVID-19 cases in San Antonio and Bexar County continues to rise rapidly with 6,344 cases reported Saturday.

According to the city of San Antonio’s website, 382 more COVID-19 cases were reported with no new deaths. The death toll still resides at 96.

Hospitalizations also continue to rise with 366 patients currently being treated. There are 27% of staffed hospital beds and 77% of ventilators still available.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Read also:

Coronavirus update San Antonio, June 19: Mayor Nirenberg says best gift for Father’s Day is to stay away amid COVID-19 case uptick

San Antonio metro area named COVID-19 hotspot, CNBC reports

‘We’re not playing games or politics. The virus is here,’ Mayor Nirenberg says in letter to Texans

Teacher associations in Texas say ‘hell no’ to education official’s plans to reopen campuses in fall