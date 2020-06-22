Two Cibolo Family YMCA employees test positive for COVID-19, officials say

Two employees at the Cibolo Family YMCA have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a Facebook post from YMCA officials.

Out of precaution, both the Cibolo and the Schertz Family YMCA facilities will be closed Monday, June 22, due to shared staff and services, according to YMCA staff.

Dear members and Y family, we have received notification that two of our Y staff members tested positive for COVID-19.... Posted by Cibolo Family YMCA on Sunday, June 21, 2020

The facilities are working with the Guadalupe County Department of Health and Safety on health and safety procedures.

It’s unclear when the facilities will reopen as of yet, but YMCA staff are expected to give an update Monday afternoon, officials said.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

