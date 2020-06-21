Three more VIA Metropolitan Transit employees test positive for COVID-19, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Three more VIA Metropolitan Transit employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to VIA officials.

The company reported the three new cases Saturday, June 20, and officials said the employees are recovering at home.

As of Saturday, there are now 14 VIA operators, seven administrative employees and eight maintenance staff members who have contracted the virus so far, totaling 26.

Of those cases, 17 are recovering at home, and the others have been cleared to return to work.

Two operators were among the new cases. A list of their routes and bus numbers can be found here. The third case was an administrative employees with “little to no contact with the public.”

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

