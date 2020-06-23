San Antonio Museum of Art offering free summer memberships to teachers, professors

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Museum of Art is thanking educators by offering free summer memberships.

The offer is now available and will be valid for visits through Sept. 30. It is available for teachers and professors from Pre-K to the university level, according to a news release.

Educators can register in-person or online, and they will be asked to show their school ID during their first visit.

A membership includes free admission to the museum and special exhibits, discounted tickets on certain events, a 10% discount at the museum store and Tre Trattoria, invitations to exhibit openings and events, and $5 guest tickets.

SAMA said the offer is “in recognition of the tremendous efforts and rapid response put forth by San Antonio’s Pre-K through University educators and faculty members to shift to online classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Also this summer, SAMA is offering an online teaching institute that includes guest speakers, lesson plans and resources to help teachers. Click here for more information.