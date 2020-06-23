San Antonio resident shares story of violent encounter with police officer while in college

SAN ANTONIO – You may not know Charles Davis by name, but if you follow UTSA Athletics, then you recognize his work.

Davis is the Assistant Athletics Director of Creative Services for UTSA.

WHAT IS KSAT EXPLAINS: FIND OUT HERE. (A NEW EPISODE DROPS EVERY THURSDAY)

He is the design artist behind the posts you see on the UTSA Athletics social media feed.

When a talented recruit commits to the Roadrunners, they usually post one of Davis’s graphics to make their announcement.

Davis was raised in San Antonio and attended Texas State University.

It was in college when Davis had a violent encounter with a police officer where he was brutally beaten for no reason other than the color of his skin. The officer admitted as much to Davis after pulling him over as he was driving back from a party in Wimberley, Davis said.

He recently shared his story of police brutality in San Antonio Magazine and spoke to us for the first episode of KSAT Explains.

In the episode, we examined the unrest in America after the killing of George Floyd and the mass demonstrations to protest police brutality and systemic racism. Watch Davis’s story in the video above.

You can watch the full premiere episode below: