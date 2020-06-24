Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD to still hold graduation ceremonies

SAN ANTONIO – Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD is moving forward with its three high school graduation ceremonies as scheduled.

According to a school district email, Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher and his emergency management team have evaluated the situation and at this time will not impose an order that limits gatherings of more than 100 people, which Gov. Greg Abbott offered Tuesday to city and county officials in an effort to combat the potential spread of COVID-19.

School district officials will continue to monitor the situation and decisions made by state and local authorities. Any additional information or modifications will be communicated to parents.

Here is a schedule of the graduations that will take place at Lehnhoff Stadium: