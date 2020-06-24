Judson ISD cancels in-person graduation ceremonies for high schools due to COVID-19 mandate

SAN ANTONIO – The new COVID-19 mandate by Bexar County that limits gatherings to no more than 100 people has put a stop on large in-person graduation ceremonies.

Due to crowd limits, Judson Independent School District canceled all in-person graduation ceremonies for the district’s high schools.

Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order allowing local officials to determine crowd restriction capacities.

“All high school campuses will be making arrangements to deliver the diplomas and the covers to the students,” according to a press release from Judson ISD.

The district said there will not be any consideration of graduation ceremonies in July or December for the 2020 graduates.

The affected ceremonies include Judson, Wagner and Veterans Memorial high schools, as well as Judson Early College Academy and Judson Learning Academy.

The original graduation ceremonies were set for June 29, 30 and July 1 at Rutledge Stadium.