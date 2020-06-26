WATCH: Young adults share what they have experienced amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – COVID-19 is affecting thousands of young adults in Bexar County, with more than 2,000 people between the ages of 20 to 29 testing positive for the virus.

“Your lungs are not going to be the same for a while afterward. If you enjoy certain kinds of exercise and getting out, it’s going to be harder (to do that). You are going to be weak for a while. This is not just the flu,” said Dr. Junda Woo, medical director of the Metropolitan Health District.

KSAT spoke with three young adults who described their experiences amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

Tiffanie Jew

Tiffanie Jew, who is 26 years old, recently graduated from Texas A&M San Antonio.

“I did go out, and I did, like, I just ignored the whole protocol,” Jew said.

Jew tested positive for COVID-19 and believes she got the virus from a family member.

“I didn’t think I would get this at all. I thought I was young, healthy. I work out every day,” Jew said.

Riley Campbell

Riley Campbell, a student at the University of Texas at Austin, said the pandemic led her to an internship.

“Basically, (I’m) using data analysis and contact tracing and stuff to help students return to campus,” Campbell said.

Chandler Santos

Chandler Santos is interning at an IT company and lives in San Antonio.

“I’m not going to resort to fear as a motive, and I resort to my faith with what I do,” Santos said.

NOTE: Watch the story in the video player above to learn more about the young adults’ experiences.