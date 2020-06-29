SAPD officer arrested after violating conditions of bond following domestic violence charge

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer on administrative duty was arrested Sunday after violating conditions of his bond following a domestic violence charge.

According to SAPD, officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 13000 block of Interstate 10 West near UTSA Boulevard for a possible assault in progress inside a gray four-door vehicle. The vehicle had struck a guardrail resulting in a crash, police said.

Mugshot of San Antonio police officer released after domestic violence arrest

The driver, Officer Jonathan Montalvo, and his 25-year-old girlfriend were found inside the vehicle and the woman had injuries that appeared to be consistent with the crash. The woman denied that he had assaulted her, police said.

Investigators, however, found that Montalvo was previously arrested in November of 2019 on a domestic violence charge for assaulting the same woman and that he is currently out on bond for the charge. Montalvo had a condition prohibiting contact with the woman, police said.

Montalvo confirmed to officers that the woman was his girlfriend and that they are in fact, living together.

Montalvo was taken into custody and charged with a violation of conditions of bond by contact, a misdemeanor violation, police said.

SAPD said his duty weapon and personal weapon were collected after the first arrest and are in the property room along with his duty gear.

His status has been changed from administrative duty to temporary administrative leave, police said.