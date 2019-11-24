SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer is accused of choking his live-in girlfriend during an argument over a cell phone.

Jonathan Montalvo, 23, was arrested Saturday afternoon on a felony domestic violence charge, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to a residence in the 10400 block of Huebner Road around 12:15 p.m. after a neighbor heard yelling, police said.

Montalvo, who was off-duty at the time, told police he and his live-in girlfriend, 24, were arguing over his cell phone.

The woman told police that while they were arguing, he grabbed her by the neck, threw her on the bed and placed his hand over her mouth, constricting her breathing, according to officials.

Montalvo has worked with SAPD for about two years and was assigned to west patrol.

He will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

“The arrest of this officer by the SAPD Special Victims Unit is another reminder that no one is above the law and domestic violence will not be tolerated," police Chief William McManus said in a statement.