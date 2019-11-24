SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly acting as a San Antonio Fire Department official and attempting to access confidential information at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Michael Anthony Horton, Jr. was arrested Friday and charged with impersonation of a public servant, according to the Bexar County magistrate’s office.

On Nov. 7, Horton entered UTSA’s multidisciplinary studies building and acted as a lieutenant, according to a warrant for his arrest.

He told staff he was going to conduct fire hazard checks and check fire extinguishers, records state.

Employees “thought it odd” that Horton said he worked under the direction of “Senator Greg Brockhouse," according to the records. Brockhouse is a former District 6 councilman who ran against Ron Nirenberg for mayor earlier this year.

When staff asked for verification, Horton said documents were in his vehicle and he left to retrieve it. He never returned.

Staff told UTSA police that Horton allegedly attempted to access confidential information while in the multidisciplinary studies building.

Later that day, Horton attempted to conduct inspections in the university’s art building, the warrant states.

He allegedly took photos of OSHA safety data sheets and ink in a lab with his cell phone, records state.

On a separate date, Horton was detained for using fake SAFD badges in order to obtain free food, records state.

SAFD public information officer Joe Arrington said: "Any time the SAFD sends an inspector to a facility, the property management will have been contacted by the department prior to the arrival of a uniformed inspector.”

UTSA did not respond to a request for comment.