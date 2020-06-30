Whataburger confirms more layoffs in San Antonio corporate office

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact businesses, and Whataburger has been no exception.

After announcing layoffs and furloughs in April, the fast food giant confirmed a second round of work reductions on Tuesday.

“During COVID-19, the structure of the teams who work at Whataburger corporate headquarters has evolved,” Whataburger officials said in a statement. “We’ve adopted new operating principles driven by technology and reorganized our teams to best support that.”

Some previously furloughed employees will return to work remotely on July 21, but some have also been laid off, according to the company’s president.

“It’s been a tough year all around. We are grateful to have many of our furloughed Family Members coming back to work. At the same time, it’s difficult to say goodbye to some of our other talented Family Members,” said Ed Nelson, president of Whataburger. “I’m hopeful, though, that our customers can see the focus we’ve placed on our restaurants. We’re continuing to hire restaurant Family Members at every level as our dining rooms start to open again. We hope you’ll find comfort in our fresh burgers and Family Member hospitality.”

The exact number of layoffs or furloughs was not given.

