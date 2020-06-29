Marriott to close San Antonio call center, layoff some employees

SAN ANTONIO – Marriott announced Monday that it will be closing two call center locations later this year, including one located in San Antonio at 17319 San Pedro Avenue.

A spokesperson for Marriott’s International said in a statement to KSAT that Marriott plans on closing two “Customer Engagement Center” locations, one in San Antonio and the other in Ontario, Canada.

The call centers were used to book reservations globally and assist customers with needs during their stays.

“These closings will affect approximately 480 associates,” Marriott’s international spokesperson said. “We will be able to shift some associates to a remote capacity, but we will, unfortunately, have some job eliminations.”

According to the spokesperson, employees whose jobs will be eliminated will receive severance, continued benefits, and other forms of assistance to aid in their career transition.

The spokesperson said in a statement to KSAT that the centers would be closing as a result of the company’s expectation that prior levels of business will not return until beyond 2021.

KSAT will continue to update this story as more details become available.

