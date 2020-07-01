New baseball league gives those with disabilities, autism a chance to play, learn life-lessons

SAN ANTONIO – Alternative baseball is a newer baseball league that gives teens and adults with disabilities and autism the opportunities to play the sport, and learn important life lessons.

It is on pause right now because of the pandemic, but recruiting and organizing teams is a 24/7 activity.

“Growing up, I still faced a lot of social stigma, what one with autism can and cannot accomplish,” Taylor Duncan said.

Duncan started Alternative Baseball in 2016 to help those with disabilities and autism break the stereotype and become more included.

“With the positive experiences that I’ve had over the years to America’s pastime, that has both helped me on and off the baseball diamond, I’m able to start this authentic baseball experience for others, just like myself, participate,” Duncan said.

The founder said the league is not just about baseball. Yes there is everything that comes with sports, but it also brings social interactions, determination and learning -- that what happens on the field is also taken off when these athletes leave.

“This is a great opportunity to learn as much as possible about what we can do, not what we can’t. This is a perfect opportunity to show you what we can do when you put the perception aside. Give us the opportunity to thrive at our highest potential,” Duncan said.

He added players can realize that they’re so much more capable than what they even thought they were in their wildest imaginations. It’s those breakthroughs that make the entire experience worth it.

“We want to start something in San Antonio, if we could find the coach manager to do so. And we definitely need the volunteers and those to serve to help make it happen,” Duncan said.

Taylor has no doubt this will be a home run in San Antonio, but he is thinking big and wants to help as many people as possible.

“The goal is to get as many communities throughout America as possible because no person deserves the opportunity to be denied the opportunity to play traditional sports because of a perception of what they can and cannot do,” Duncan said.

If you’re interested in becoming an athlete, manager, or coach you can sign up here by clicking here.