Bexar County appoints first female Chief Medical Examiner

SAN ANTONIO – On Tuesday, Bexar County Commissioners appointed Dr. D. Kimberley Molina to fill the position of Chief Bexar County Medical Examiner.

She is taking over the job following this month’s retirement by Dr. Randall Frost.

”I do not believe you could find a more competent, honest, impartial and dedicated person for this position,” Frost told commissioners.

During an interview with KSAT 12′s Paul Venema on Thursday, Doctor Molina said, “Certainly having a smoother transition not during a period of Covid would have been desirable, but it didn’t work out that way. So, we’re going to deal with it.”

She said among her priorities is keeping her staff safe and creating additional workspace.

”That is the main challenge and once we get past that, then I guess we’ll be able to look at other things,” Molina said.

As for the significance of being the first woman to take the job, she said, “I won’t be the one to judge that.”

She said that her predecessors, Doctors Frost and Vincent DiMaio, have made a difference as she assumes the post.

”They’ve built the groundwork, so all I have to do is maintain it,” Molina said.

Doctor Molina has worked under Dr. Frost for 17 years. The last four years she served as Deputy Chief Medical Examiner. She formally takes over on July 7th.

