Jourdanton woman celebrates 25 years of being cancer free by donating her hair to teacher fighting brain cancer

Jill Watts Foster was diagnosed in March of 1995 with breast cancer, but after 12 rounds of chemotherapy, she beat it.

“And so, going through those treatments and this being 25 years of an anniversary day per say, this is the year that I want to pay it forward,” said Foster.

Foster decided to "pay it forward" by cutting 10 inches of her hair and donating it.

Foster’s donation will now be going to Lisa Shelton, who was recently diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor.

“She’s a teacher, she’s paying it forward, teaching kids and she’s devoted her life to that,” said Foster. “So, I would love to do this for her.” Shelton is a teacher at Navarro Intermediate.

Foster and Shelton met through a mutual friend, who saw Foster’s post on Facebook about her plans to donate her hair and introduced the two.

“I’m blessed to be able to have met her now,” said Shelton. “And, I haven’t had a chance to give her a hug yet.”

RELATED: ‘My mom and I were both in tears,’ cancer survivor says after BAMC healthcare workers deliver birthday surprise

Shelton had part of the brain tumor removed on April 16th and went through six weeks of chemotherapy.

Shelton said she was blessed to get through that and to be able to continue to exercise, thanks to the support of her family and friends.

“I was able during the six weeks to still work out, of course not at the same level, but I’m still able to bike ride and to run and to walk and to be with my friends and family and to do those things,” said Shelton.

“She’s being very modest,” said Taylor Shelton, Lisa Shelton’s daughter. “She would be on her fourth week of chemo and radiation and she would be biking 10 miles and doing like 160 burpies and crunches.”

As Lisa Shelton’s fight continues, her new friend, Jill Foster, is hoping someone can help with her donation by making a wig at no cost for Lisa Shelton.

If you have any information about making a wig at a low cost or no cost, please call 830-570-3014.

Lisa Shelton said she would like to thank Jill Foster for donating her hair.

Shelton said she would also like to thank Kelle Sullivan, her CrossFit coach, for using her new sand volleyball courts for a tournament with the proceeds going directly to Shelton’s family and to Shelton’s former student, who was also diagnosed with a brain tumor.

RELATED: Steele HS grad beats cancer after losing father to cancer