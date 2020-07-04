Gov. Abbott announces distribution of Remdesivir to 12 San Antonio area hospitals

SAN ANTONIO – Twelve hospitals across the San Antonio area will receive 63 cases of the antiviral drug Remdesivir in an effort to help COVID-19 patients recover.

This comes after a surge in coronavirus cases over the course of the last few weeks in the San Antonio area and in the state of Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a press release Saturday on the drug’s distribution. The drug will also be distributed to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center in Eagle Pass, officials said.

These cases have been provided to DSHS through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will be the sixth round of distribution from the federal government.

At 448 cases, officials said this is the largest distribution of the drug as of yet and is enough to treat approximately 1,792 patients, according to a press release. This brings the state total to 1,425 cases distributed since May 12.

Of the 63 cases being distributed, 59 will be in Bexar County. Three will be distributed in Comal County and one in Guadalupe.

“As Texas faces an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we remain committed to providing healthcare professionals with the resources they need to respond to this surge and support COVID-19 patients,” Abbott said. “The State of Texas is grateful to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for their continued assistance to equip Texas hospitals with Remdesivir. As we continue to combat the virus, Texas remains committed to keeping our communities healthy and safe.”

Remdesivir has shown promise in early trials in speeding up the recovery time among COVID-19 patients that are hospitalized, according to the press release.

Children’s hospitals are eligible this round due to the powder formulation of the medication.

Medical staff at each hospital will determine how the drug will be used, in accordance with the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization. Officials said the drug will be given to adults and children hospitalized with severe disease, such as those in the ICU.

According to officials, preliminary results from a clinical trial showed the average recovery time among patients who received Remdesivir was 11 days instead 15 days with a placebo. The supply is part of a donation from drug maker Gilead.

