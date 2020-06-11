San Antonio hospitals using remdesivir for treatment of COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Duane Hospenthal, medical director of infection control for Baptist Health System, said the hospital system has been treating COVID-19 patients with the antiviral drug remdesivir.

“At least two of the patients that we treated initially had left the hospital, never had to go onto a mechanical ventilator,” Hospenthal said.

Hospenthal said it's still too early to measure the drug's impact locally.

“It’s always hard to say you know without having a clear, you know, untreated comparison group, but it certainly looks like they are getting better,” Hospenthal said.

A spokesperson for Baptist Health System said a total of 21 patients have been treated with remdesivir. The hospital system received the antiviral drug from the University Health System and the Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Baptist Health System has received a total of 260 vials of the drug.

Gov. Greg Abbott said DSHS is distributing remdesivir to 85 hospitals across 34 counties in Texas. DSHS will allocate 125 total cases of remdesivir, enough to treat approximately 500 patients.

Hospenthal still worries about the hospitalizations of coronavirus patients that continue to increase.

“As we open up the, you know, the economy, there’s huge risk for further outbreaks, for second and third peaks over the summer, and we’re quite concerned,” Hospenthal said.

Data from DSHS shows there were 2,153 people hospitalized Wednesday. On Tuesday, there were 2,056 hospitalized, and on Monday, there were 1,935.