San Antonio hospitals to receive antiviral drugs to treat coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that five San Antonio hospitals will receive cases of remdesivir to help treat COVID-19.

Nine cases of the antiviral drug have been sent to the hospitals from the Texas Department of State Health Services, which were provided from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“The State of Texas is working swiftly to ensure our hospitals and medical providers have the resources they need to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19,” Abbott said. “I thank our partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for sending these cases of remdesivir to the state of Texas. Not only will this drug treat patients throughout the state, but it will especially bolster our mitigation and treatment efforts in communities experiencing surges in COVID-19 cases.”

Medical staff at each hospital will determine how the drug will be used, though it must be prescribed in accordance with the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization, allowing for the treatment of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease, such as those in intensive care.

The drug is among the most promising ones being studied to help fight COVID-19. Early studies have shown it shortens the recovery time for patients.

