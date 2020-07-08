85ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Have you seen this man? SAPD seeks man wanted for aggravated assault, robbery charges

Keith Vaughn wanted on 3 counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, 1 count of aggravated robbery

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crimestoppers, San Antonio
Keith Vaughn, image courtesy of Bexar County.
Keith Vaughn, image courtesy of Bexar County. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio announced Tuesday that they are requesting the public’s help in apprehending a Bexar County fugitive.

Police say Keith Vaughn, 29, is wanted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated robbery.

Information leading to the location and arrest of the Vaughn may be worth a reward of up to $5,000.

If you have information about Vaughn or his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 or visit www.sacrimestoppers.com to make an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: