Have you seen this man? SAPD seeks man wanted for aggravated assault, robbery charges

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio announced Tuesday that they are requesting the public’s help in apprehending a Bexar County fugitive.

Police say Keith Vaughn, 29, is wanted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated robbery.

Information leading to the location and arrest of the Vaughn may be worth a reward of up to $5,000.

If you have information about Vaughn or his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 or visit www.sacrimestoppers.com to make an anonymous tip.