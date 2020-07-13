Ways to improve homeschooling for kids with disabilities

School from home has become commonplace since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but with many children it can be a real struggle.

With roughly one in five kids in the U.S. having learning and attention issues, it can be very difficult to learn using a virtual platform.

A study was done by researchers to better understand the online learning experience of students with disabilities and interviewed parents with children in third through eighth grade.

Parents reported that online education requires a significant time commitment to help structure children’s time, to help implement learning activities, and to problem solve when issues arise.

Parents also told researchers that parent-teacher communication is critical for success.

Experts say being proactive about reaching out to your child’s teachers and service providers and to ask the school to help put a remote education and therapy plan in place.

The study suggests setting realistic daily goals that can be easily tracked and to not put too much pressure on yourself or the child.

If you have any questions about remote learning for special education students, click here. The website was designed to offer answers and insight during the pandemic.