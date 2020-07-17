BCSO: Girl, 14, arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar a 14-year-old girl will be facing manslaughter charges after an accidental shooting resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy.

On Thursday, deputies were called to the 11000 block of Lands Pond in western Bexar County in response to the shooting around noon.

Salazar said the teens were playing with guns and took pictures before the girl accidentally pulled the trigger, striking Moses Reyes in the shoulder. Reyes was pronounced dead later that day.

Teen shot while juveniles were playing with gun dies, BCSO says

“Shortly after pictures were taken is when this tragedy happened,” Salazar said.

The girl confessed to pulling the trigger, but deputies are also looking for two other teens who left Reyes’ home before deputies arrived.

Deputies seized the gun used in the shooting, which had a red laser sight, Salazar said.

Though the gun was not registered as stolen, Salazar believes it was stolen due to recent vehicle burglaries in the area. Deputies also believe the group of teens had a second gun, which they are still looking for.

The adults in the home may face charges, but Salazar said there’s more investigating that needs to be done.

Anyone with information on either stolen weapon or the other teens involved in the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000.