BCSO: Juveniles playing with gun shot teen in chest

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy was rushed into surgery after he was shot in the chest Thursday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out to Lands Pond in western Bexar County around noon. Initially, deputies were told the teen shot himself, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

But after speaking with a few witnesses, it appears the teen was shot by someone else.

“It was a group of juveniles that may have been playing with a gun,” Salazar said. “At some point someone in the room may have shot him in the upper body.”

The teen’s injuries are “pretty grave,” Salazar said, leading investigators to treat the case as a homicide.

“It’s a very real possibility he may not survive, albeit, we hope that he does,” Salazar said.

Deputies will remain at the scene to talk to witnesses. Salazar also said investigators are waiting on the juveniles’ parents to arrive.

BCSO deputies respond to a reported shooting on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the 1100 block of Lands Pond. (KSAT)

