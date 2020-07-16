Man steals cigarettes, threatens woman at NE Side truck stop, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who jumped a counter and stole several cartons of cigarettes while threatening a woman early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. at a Petro Truck Stop in the 1100 block of Ackerman Road, not far from I-10 on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, a woman said she was eating a salad away from the cashier counter when a man walked behind the counter and began grabbing cigarettes. That’s when, police said, the woman hearing the commotion, walked over and asked him what he was doing.

Police said the man told the woman that he did not want to hurt her and pointed his left hand -- which was covered with a brown paper bag.

The woman feared for her life and stepped back, while the man fled with roughly eight cartons of cigarettes, police said.