SAPD: 20-year-old woman found with multiple stab wounds following fight

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a female suspect in an overnight stabbing that sent one woman to the hospital.

Officers said the stabbing happened at 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Angela Walk stemmed from a fight between the two women.

Witnesses told police they saw the victim and a suspect fighting before the stabbing. The victim, 20, suffered multiple stab wounds and was found lying on the floor.

The suspect walked away from the scene, and SAPD’s EAGLE helicopters and K9s were used to search for her, police said.

The victim was transported to University Hospital in stable condition.